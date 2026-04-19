Baxter International Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $9.7 billion, Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is a global healthcare company that provides essential medical products and therapies used in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company’s portfolio includes IV solutions, infusion systems, surgical care products, and dialysis-related offerings, positioning it as a critical supplier in acute and chronic care.

The company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast BAX to post an adjusted EPS of $0.31, a decline of 43.6% from $0.55 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line projections in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the drug and medical device maker to report adjusted EPS of $1.91, a decline of 15.9% from $2.27 in fiscal 2025. In fiscal 2027, however, its EPS is likely to rebound, rising 6.3% year over year to $2.03.

BAX stock has decreased 35.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 34.9% rise and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV) 9.8% gain over the same period.

Shares of Baxter International rose 3.9% on Apr.17 in afternoon trading as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz eased concerns around global logistics and energy costs. The decline in oil prices is particularly supportive for healthcare and medical device companies like Baxter, as it lowers transportation and operational expenses, offering margin relief after a period of elevated cost pressures. Improving macro stability and a broader risk-on sentiment are also boosting investor confidence in the sector, supporting demand visibility and a more favorable earnings outlook.

Analysts' consensus rating on BAX stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, opinions include two "Strong Buys," 13 "Holds." The average analyst price target for BAX is $20.42, suggesting a modest potential upside of 9.1% from current levels.