What You Need to Know Ahead of Hershey’s Earnings Release

The Hershey Company (HSY), headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. Valued at $39 billion by market cap, the company's principal products include chocolate and sugar confectionery products, gum and mint refreshment products, and pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, and beverages. The confectionery and snack giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HSY to report a profit of $2.06 per share on a diluted basis, down 1.4% from $2.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect HSY to report EPS of $8.37, up 32.7% from $6.31 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 17.3% year over year to $9.82 in fiscal 2027.

HSY stock has surged 15.6% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.9% gains. However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) marginal returns over the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, shares of Hershey surged more than 9% after the company delivered a strong fourth-quarter performance. Its adjusted EPS came in at $1.71, comfortably beating Wall Street estimates of $1.41, while revenue reached $3.1 billion, ahead of the $3 billion consensus. Looking ahead, Hershey guided for full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.20 to $8.52.

Hershey’s outperformance was fueled by resilient consumer demand and disciplined pricing execution, which helped offset cost pressures. Notably, its salty snacks segment emerged as a standout, delivering double-digit growth led by strong momentum in brands like Dot’s and SkinnyPop.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HSY stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 18 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” HSY’s average analyst price target is $227.09, indicating a potential upside of 17.9% from the current price levels.