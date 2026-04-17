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What to Expect From WEC Energy’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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WEC Energy Group Inc logo and stock chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
WEC Energy Group Inc logo and stock chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

With a market capitalization of $37.9 billion, WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) is a Milwaukee-based regulated utility holding company that provides electricity and natural gas to millions of customers across the U.S. Midwest, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota. Its operations are primarily conducted through subsidiaries like We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, and Peoples Gas, which manage localized energy distribution and infrastructure.

The company is expected to release its Q1 fiscal 2026 earnings results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate WEC Energy to generate earnings of $2.37 per share, up  4.4% from $2.27 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters. 

For the current year, analysts forecast the company to report an EPS of $5.60, indicating a 6.3% increase from $5.27 reported in fiscal 2025. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 7.5% year over year to $6.02 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of WEC have surged 6.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.9% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU18.7% return during the same time frame.

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WEC shares rose 1.4% on Apr. 16 after the company announced a quarterly dividend of 95.25 cents per share, payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders on record as of May 14, 2026. The declaration underscores WEC’s strong income profile, marking its 335th consecutive quarterly dividend payment, a streak that dates back to 1942.

Analysts’ consensus view on WEC is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, eight suggest a “Strong Buy,” 10 give a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst gives a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $123.56 represents a 6.6% potential upside to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.16 -0.19 -0.41%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
WEC 115.87 -0.56 -0.48%
Wisconsin Energy Corp
$SPX 7,126.06 +84.78 +1.20%
S&P 500 Index

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