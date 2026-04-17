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What to Expect From NiSource's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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NiSource Inc logo on phone and stock pricing-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
NiSource Inc logo on phone and stock pricing-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $22.9 billion, NiSource Inc. (NI) is a utility company that provides natural gas and electric services. The Merrillville, Indiana-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Before this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $1.03 per share, up 5.1% from $0.98 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $0.51 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 4.1%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NI to report a profit of $2.05 per share, representing a 7.9% increase from $1.90 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 8.8% year-over-year to $2.23 in fiscal 2027.

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NI has gained 22.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX33.5% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU17.7% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Feb. 11, NI shares plunged marginally after reporting its Q4 results. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.51 surpassed analyst expectations of $0.49. Furthermore, it projects full-year adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.02 to $2.07.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about NI’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," and four suggest "Hold." The mean price target for NI is $49.27, indicating a 2.6% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.01 -0.34 -0.73%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,146.82 +105.54 +1.50%
S&P 500 Index
NI 48.59 +0.87 +1.82%
NiSource Inc

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