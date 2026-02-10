Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Clorox Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Clorox Co_ logo on phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Clorox Co_ logo on phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Oakland, California-based The Clorox Company (CLX) manufactures and markets consumer and professional products. Valued at a market cap of $14.5 billion, the company owns iconic brands such as Clorox, Pine-Sol, Glad, Burt’s Bees, and Hidden Valley. 

This household and personal products company has lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of CLX have declined 18.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 15.6%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 19.5%, outpacing SPX’s 1.7% return.

Narrowing the focus, CLX has also underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP9.1% rise over the past 52 weeks. Nonetheless, it has outpaced XLP’s 12.2% YTD uptick. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 3, CLX shares rose 1.5% following its mixed Q2 earnings release. Due to lower consumption, the company’s revenue decreased marginally year-over-year to $1.7 billion, but surpassed Wall Street expectations by 2.5%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS also declined 10.3% from the year-ago quarter to $1.39, missing analyst expectations of $1.43. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect CLX’s EPS to decline 23.3% year over year to $5.92. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.  

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Hold,” which is based on one “Strong Buy,” 13 “Hold,” and four “Strong Sell” ratings. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is less bearish than three months ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell” rating. 

On Feb. 5, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a “Hold" rating on CLX and set a price target of $136, indicating a 12% potential upside from the current levels. 

While the company is trading above its mean price target of $116.27, its Street-high price target of $151 suggests a 24.3% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,959.02 -5.80 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index
MS 174.60 -7.75 -4.25%
Morgan Stanley
XLP 87.40 -0.03 -0.03%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
CLX 122.16 +2.57 +2.15%
Clorox Company

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
Is the Market Running on Borrowed Time? This 1 Statistic Is Flashing a Major Warning Sign.
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 3
Apple's FCF Margins Surge and Its Target Value Rises - What's the Best AAPL Stock Play?
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock 4
How Much Higher Can Corn Prices Move in February 2026?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set for Muted Open as Bond Yields Climb, Key U.S. Economic Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot