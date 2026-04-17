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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Bunge Global's Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bunge Global SA phone on computer by- rafapress via Shutterstock
Bunge Global SA phone on computer by- rafapress via Shutterstock

Chesterfield, Missouri-based Bunge Global SA (BG) is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. The company has a market cap of $23.8 billion and operates through Soybean Processing and Refining, Softseed Processing and Refining, Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining, and Grain Merchandising and Milling segments.

VRSK is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 29, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.90 on a diluted basis, down 50.3% from $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.18, up 8.1% from $7.57 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 34.6% year over year (YoY) to $11.01 in fiscal 2027.

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BG stock has surged 61.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX33.5% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP1.6% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 4, BG stock rose marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales for the quarter increased by an impressive 75.5% from the prior year’s quarter to $23.8 billion. Moreover, BG’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.99, exceeding Wall Street expectations. For the full year, Bunge expects its earnings to be in the range of $7.50 to $8 per share.

Analysts are highly optimistic about BG, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, eight are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and one suggests a “Hold.” BG’s average analyst price target is $132.73, indicating an upside of 7.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BG 120.74 -2.27 -1.85%
Bunge Ltd
$SPX 7,098.18 +56.90 +0.81%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 81.93 +0.50 +0.61%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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