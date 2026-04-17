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What to Expect From Johnson Controls' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Johnson Controls International plc factory sign-by jetcityimage via iStock
Johnson Controls International plc factory sign-by jetcityimage via iStock

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), headquartered in Cork, Ireland, engineers, manufactures, commissions, and retrofits building products and systems. With a market cap of $84.2 billion, the company offers air systems, building management, HVAC controls, security, and fire safety solutions. The engineering giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect JCI to report a profit of $1.12 per share on a diluted basis, up 36.6% from $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect JCI to report EPS of $4.74, up 26.1% from $3.76 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 16.5% year over year to $5.52 in fiscal 2027. 

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JCI stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 33.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 79.4% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI36.7% gains over the same time frame.

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JCI's outperformance was driven by record demand, with backlog hitting $18.2 billion, fueled by data center and life sciences projects. Its strong execution, new chiller platforms, and its business system improved margins and service growth across regions. Moreover, management raised full-year guidance, citing sustained demand in energy-intensive markets, digital/AI adoption, and a healthy pipeline for further order growth.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on JCI stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, nine suggest a “Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Sell.” JCI’s average analyst price target is $145.09, indicating a potential upside of 5.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
JCI 140.28 +2.73 +1.98%
Johnson Controls Intl
XLI 173.31 +2.98 +1.75%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,093.81 +52.53 +0.75%
S&P 500 Index

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