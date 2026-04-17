What to Expect From Johnson Controls' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), headquartered in Cork, Ireland, engineers, manufactures, commissions, and retrofits building products and systems. With a market cap of $84.2 billion, the company offers air systems, building management, HVAC controls, security, and fire safety solutions. The engineering giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect JCI to report a profit of $1.12 per share on a diluted basis, up 36.6% from $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect JCI to report EPS of $4.74, up 26.1% from $3.76 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 16.5% year over year to $5.52 in fiscal 2027.

JCI stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 33.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 79.4% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 36.7% gains over the same time frame.

JCI's outperformance was driven by record demand, with backlog hitting $18.2 billion, fueled by data center and life sciences projects. Its strong execution, new chiller platforms, and its business system improved margins and service growth across regions. Moreover, management raised full-year guidance, citing sustained demand in energy-intensive markets, digital/AI adoption, and a healthy pipeline for further order growth.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on JCI stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, nine suggest a “Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Sell.” JCI’s average analyst price target is $145.09, indicating a potential upside of 5.5% from the current levels.