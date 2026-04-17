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What to Expect From Emerson Electric's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Emerson Electric Co_ sign on building-by SNEHIT PHOTO via Shutterstock
Emerson Electric Co_ sign on building-by SNEHIT PHOTO via Shutterstock

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a technology and software company that provides various solutions. With a market cap of $78.9 billion,  the company offers control systems, sensors, and valves, as well as electrical infrastructure and tools for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The automation giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EMR to report a profit of $1.55 per share on a diluted basis, up 4.7% from $1.48 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect EMR to report EPS of $6.51, up 8.5% from $6 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.5% year over year to $7.13 in fiscal 2027. 

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EMR stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 33.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 42.3% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI36.7% gains over the same time frame.

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EMR's outperformance was driven by broad-based demand for automation in North America, India, and the Middle East, with strength in power, LNG, and test & measurement. AI-enabled products like Nigel.ai and DeltaV, plus a $7.9 billion backlog and 70 major project wins, fueled profitability. Management raised guidance on long-cycle projects, AI software growth, and backlog conversion, despite softness in Europe and China.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EMR stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 10 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” EMR’s average analyst price target is $165.12, indicating a potential upside of 17.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.65 +3.32 +1.95%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,089.14 +47.86 +0.68%
S&P 500 Index
EMR 145.07 +4.70 +3.35%
Emerson Electric Company

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