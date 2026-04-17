What to Expect From Rockwell Automation’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $44.7 billion, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) is a leading U.S.-based provider of industrial automation, control systems, and digital transformation solutions for manufacturing and industrial environments. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company helps businesses improve productivity, efficiency, and operational visibility through hardware, software, and services.

The industrial leader is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 in the near future. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $2.89 per share, up 18% from $2.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, ending in September, analysts expect ROK to report a profit of $12.14 per share, up 15.3% from $10.53 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 13.6% year over year to $13.79 in fiscal 2027.

ROK has soared 76.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 33.5% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 36.7% uptick over the same time period.

On Apr. 14, ROK declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 18, 2026, underscoring the company’s strong cash flow and continued commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about ROK’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend "Strong Buy," and 14 suggest "Hold.” The Street-high price target of $426.43 suggests a 5.9% potential upside from the current levels.