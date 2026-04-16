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What You Need To Know Ahead of Zoetis' Earnings Release

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Zoetis Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Zoetis Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Valued at a market capitalization of $50.8 billion, Parsippany, New Jersey-based Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is a leader in the animal health space and is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health solutions in the United States and internationally. 

ZTS is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, May 7, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.61 on a diluted basis, up 8.8% from $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.03, up 9.7% from $6.41 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.3% year over year (YoY) to $7.54 in fiscal 2027.

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ZTS stock has declined 18.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX33% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV8% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 13, Zoetis shares grew marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 3% year-over-year to $2.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s expectations. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.48, also beating Wall Street estimates. ZTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.82 billion to $10.03 billion.

Analysts are moderately bullish on ZTS, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, eight are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight suggest a “Hold.” ZTS’ average analyst price target is $150.73, indicating an upside of 25.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 146.80 -0.97 -0.66%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,049.08 +26.13 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index
ZTS 120.29 -0.47 -0.39%
Zoetis Inc Cl A

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