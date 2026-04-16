Here's What to Expect From TransDigm Group's Next Earnings Report

Cleveland, Ohio-based TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) designs and produces highly engineered aerospace components, primarily serving the commercial and military aircraft sectors. Valued at a market cap of $72 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 in the near future.
Before this event, analysts expect this aerospace & defense company to report a profit of $8.60 per share, up 1.3% from $8.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $7.91 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 7.6%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect TDG to report a profit of $36.71 per share, representing a 2.8% increase from $35.70 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 17.9% year-over-year to $43.28 in fiscal 2027.
TDG has declined 5.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30.1% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 37.4% uptick over the same time period.
On Apr. 14, TDG’s shares soared 5.2% after the company announced preliminary second-quarter results highlighting strong financial performance. It reported estimated net sales of up to $2.545 billion and adjusted EBITDA of as much as $1.335 billion. The solid results boosted investor confidence in the company’s ability to sustain its industry-leading margins, supported by strong demand in both the commercial aftermarket and defense segments.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about TDG’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," and nine suggest "Hold." The mean price target for TDG is $1,551, indicating a 26.1% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.