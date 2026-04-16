Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From TransDigm Group's Next Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Transdigm Group Incorporated logo on mobile-by madamF via Shutterstock
Transdigm Group Incorporated logo on mobile-by madamF via Shutterstock

 Cleveland, Ohio-based TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) designs and produces highly engineered aerospace components, primarily serving the commercial and military aircraft sectors. Valued at a market cap of $72 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Before this event, analysts expect this aerospace & defense company to report a profit of $8.60 per share, up 1.3% from $8.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $7.91 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 7.6%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect TDG to report a profit of $36.71 per share, representing a 2.8% increase from $35.70 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 17.9% year-over-year to $43.28 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

TDG has declined 5.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.1% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI37.4% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On Apr. 14, TDG’s shares soared 5.2% after the company announced preliminary second-quarter results highlighting strong financial performance. It reported estimated net sales of up to $2.545 billion and adjusted EBITDA of as much as $1.335 billion. The solid results boosted investor confidence in the company’s ability to sustain its industry-leading margins, supported by strong demand in both the commercial aftermarket and defense segments.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about TDG’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," and nine suggest "Hold." The mean price target for TDG is $1,551, indicating a 26.1% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 170.53 -0.65 -0.38%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
TDG 1,232.74 -41.95 -3.29%
Transdigm Group Inc
$SPX 7,023.43 +0.48 +0.01%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Advanced Micro Devices' Report
Alphabet Inc alphabet-google on devices by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 2
Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 22
CPU Chip 3
$2,600 for Sandisk Stock? Why the Bull Case at Evercore Forecasts a Whopping 191% Upside Potential.
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Are Still Betting That Applied Digital Stock Can More Than Double Over the Next 12 Months
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 5
Tesla Just Scored an FSD Win in Europe. What Does That Mean for TSLA Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.