Fidelity National Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Jacksonville, Florida-based Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ( FIS ) provides solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $24.9 billion , the company operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. FIS is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.28 on a diluted basis, up 5.8% from $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.28, up 9.2% from $5.75 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.8% year over year (YoY) to $6.96 in fiscal 2027.

FIS stock has declined 28.9% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 33.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 55.5% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 24, FIS stock rose 1.4% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The banking and payment technologies company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.8 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.68, which failed to meet the Street’s forecast. Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.22 to $6.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.77 billion to $13.85 billion.