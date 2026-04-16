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Fidelity National Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fidelity National Information Services, Inc_ logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc_ logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Jacksonville, Florida-based Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) provides solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $24.9 billion, the company operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. FIS is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.28 on a diluted basis, up 5.8% from $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.28, up 9.2% from $5.75 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.8% year over year (YoY) to $6.96 in fiscal 2027.

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FIS stock has declined 28.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX33.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK55.5% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 24, FIS stock rose 1.4% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The banking and payment technologies company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.8 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.68, which failed to meet the Street’s forecast. Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.22 to $6.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.77 billion to $13.85 billion.

Analysts are moderately bullish about FIS, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, 13 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 10 suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Buy.” FIS’ average analyst price target is $64.86, indicating an upside of 33.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FIS 48.67 +0.35 +0.72%
Fidelity National Information Services
$SPX 7,023.79 +0.84 +0.01%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 151.50 +1.20 +0.80%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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