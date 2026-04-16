Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need To Know Ahead of DoorDash's Earnings Release

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

San Francisco, California-based DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $78.2 billion, the company operates DoorDash Marketplace, Wolt Marketplace, and Deliveroo Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

DASH is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.40 on a diluted basis, down 9.1% from its year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.46, up 15.5% from $2.13 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 85% year over year (YoY) to $4.55 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

DASH stock has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.1% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY25.1% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

DASH stock jumped 10.2% in the last trading session after Barclays highlighted the significant profit potential of autonomous delivery via robots and drones. According to the report, autonomous food delivery robots and drones could significantly reduce costs to as low as $1 per order, a move ​that could unlock billions of dollars in profits for ‌the global food delivery industry. DoorDash is already preparing for this paradigm shift in the food delivery industry by partnering with autonomous delivery operators primarily through sidewalk delivery robots (SDRs) and drones to ​enhance their capabilities. 

Analysts are highly bullish on DASH, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 41 analysts covering the stock, 29 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” nine suggest a “Hold,” and another analyst suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. DASH’s average analyst price target is $252.92, indicating an upside of 40.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 118.06 -0.12 -0.10%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,022.95 +55.57 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index
DASH 181.47 +1.54 +0.86%
Doordash Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Analysts Hike Their Micron Estimates, Pushing MU Stock Price Targets Higher
NASDAQ sign in Times Square by MacroEcon via Shutterstock 2
How to Buy Nvidia Stock for a 27% Discount or Achieve an 8% Annual Return
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 3
CoreWeave Just Scored a Major Anthropic Data Center Deal. Does That Make CRWV Stock a Buy Here?
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Cathie Wood Just Bought Nearly 80,000 Shares of Tesla Stock. Should You Load Up on TSLA Too?
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 5
Up 93% in 2026, Does Nebius Stock Have More Room to Run?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.