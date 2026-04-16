What You Need To Know Ahead of DoorDash's Earnings Release

San Francisco, California-based DoorDash, Inc. ( DASH ) operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $78.2 billion , the company operates DoorDash Marketplace, Wolt Marketplace, and Deliveroo Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

DASH is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6 , after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.40 on a diluted basis, down 9.1% from its year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.46, up 15.5% from $2.13 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 85% year over year (YoY) to $4.55 in fiscal 2027.

DASH stock has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 30.1% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 25.1% return during the same time frame.

DASH stock jumped 10.2% in the last trading session after Barclays highlighted the significant profit potential of autonomous delivery via robots and drones. According to the report , autonomous food delivery robots and drones could significantly reduce costs to as low as $1 per order, a move ​that could unlock billions of dollars in profits for ‌the global food delivery industry. DoorDash is already preparing for this paradigm shift in the food delivery industry by partnering with autonomous delivery operators primarily through sidewalk delivery robots (SDRs) and drones to ​enhance their capabilities.