Expeditors International's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD), headquartered in Seattle, Washington, provides logistics services. Valued at $19.3 billion by market cap, the company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, vendor consolidation, customs clearance, marine insurance, distribution, and other international logistics services. The leading non-asset-based third-party logistics provider is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 on Tuesday, May 5.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect EXPD to report a profit of $1.32 per share on a diluted basis, down 10.2% from $1.47 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect EXPD to report EPS of $5.97, up marginally from $5.95 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.4% year over year to $6.35 in fiscal 2027.
EXPD stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 30.9% during this period. However, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 35.5% gains over the same time frame.
On Feb. 24, EXPD shares closed down more than 7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $1.49 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.46. The company’s revenue was $2.9 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $2.8 billion.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on EXPD stock is cautious, with an overall “Hold” rating. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and four advocate a “Strong Sell.” While EXPD currently trades above its mean price target of $140.77, the Street-high price target of $166 suggests an upside potential of 15.3%.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.