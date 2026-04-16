Expeditors International's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD), headquartered in Seattle, Washington, provides logistics services. Valued at $19.3 billion by market cap, the company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, vendor consolidation, customs clearance, marine insurance, distribution, and other international logistics services. The leading non-asset-based third-party logistics provider is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EXPD to report a profit of $1.32 per share on a diluted basis, down 10.2% from $1.47 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect EXPD to report EPS of $5.97, up marginally from $5.95 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.4% year over year to $6.35 in fiscal 2027.

EXPD stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 30.9% during this period. However, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 35.5% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 24, EXPD shares closed down more than 7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $1.49 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.46. The company’s revenue was $2.9 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $2.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EXPD stock is cautious, with an overall “Hold” rating. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and four advocate a “Strong Sell.” While EXPD currently trades above its mean price target of $140.77, the Street-high price target of $166 suggests an upside potential of 15.3%.