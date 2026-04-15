What to Expect From Trimble’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at $15.4 billion by market cap, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is a global industrial technology company that develops software, hardware, and data-driven solutions to connect the physical and digital worlds. The Colorado-based company specializes in positioning technologies (like GPS/GNSS), modeling, and analytics, helping industries such as construction, geospatial mapping, transportation, and logistics improve productivity and efficiency.

The leading industrial technology company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect TRMB to report a profit of $0.58 per share on a diluted basis, up 20.8% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For FY2026, analysts expect TRMB to report EPS of $3, up 14.1% from $2.63 in fiscal 2025.

TRMB stock has soared 12.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.1% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 49.6% rise over the same time frame.

Trimble has trailed the broader market over the past year primarily due to slower revenue growth, cyclical exposure, and macro headwinds. Additionally, Trimble is heavily tied to industries like construction and transportation, making it more sensitive to economic slowdowns, higher interest rates, and reduced infrastructure spending. Broader macro pressures, including geopolitical tensions and rising input costs, have further weighed on investor sentiment.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TRMB stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and one gives a “Hold.” TRMB’s average analyst price target is $91.18, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 36.5% from the current levels.