Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From AppLovin’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Valued at $146.2 billion by market cap, AppLovin Corporation (APP) is a mobile advertising and marketing technology company that helps businesses acquire users, monetize apps, and optimize digital advertising performance. Its core platform uses advanced machine learning, most notably its AXON engine, to match advertisers with the right audiences, primarily across mobile apps and gaming ecosystems. The company provides tools for ad targeting, analytics, and revenue optimization, enabling developers and brands to grow and monetize their digital products efficiently.

The advertising giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6. Ahead of the event, analysts expect APP to report a profit of $3.40 per share on a diluted basis, up 103.6% from $1.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect APP to report EPS of $15.79, up 57.3% from $10.04 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 32.8% year over year to $20.97 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

APP shares have gained 89.3% over the past year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.1% gains and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC27.4% uptick over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

AppLovin shares jumped 6.8% as a broader tech rally pushed the market toward record highs, driven by improving sentiment around easing geopolitical tensions and strong momentum in AI-related developments. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on APP stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” APP’s average analyst price target is $663.18, indicating a potential upside of 42.7% from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APP 464.63 +31.12 +7.18%
Applovin Corp Cl A
$SPX 7,022.95 +55.57 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 117.36 +0.80 +0.69%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Analysts Hike Their Micron Estimates, Pushing MU Stock Price Targets Higher
NASDAQ sign in Times Square by MacroEcon via Shutterstock 2
How to Buy Nvidia Stock for a 27% Discount or Achieve an 8% Annual Return
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 3
CoreWeave Just Scored a Major Anthropic Data Center Deal. Does That Make CRWV Stock a Buy Here?
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Cathie Wood Just Bought Nearly 80,000 Shares of Tesla Stock. Should You Load Up on TSLA Too?
Cruise ship at sea by ed2456 via Pixabay 5
Aggressive Traders Looking for a Rebound Should Consider Carnival Cruise (CCL) Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.