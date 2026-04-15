Earnings Preview: What to Expect From AppLovin’s Report

Valued at $146.2 billion by market cap, AppLovin Corporation (APP) is a mobile advertising and marketing technology company that helps businesses acquire users, monetize apps, and optimize digital advertising performance. Its core platform uses advanced machine learning, most notably its AXON engine, to match advertisers with the right audiences, primarily across mobile apps and gaming ecosystems. The company provides tools for ad targeting, analytics, and revenue optimization, enabling developers and brands to grow and monetize their digital products efficiently.

The advertising giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6. Ahead of the event, analysts expect APP to report a profit of $3.40 per share on a diluted basis, up 103.6% from $1.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect APP to report EPS of $15.79, up 57.3% from $10.04 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 32.8% year over year to $20.97 in fiscal 2027.

APP shares have gained 89.3% over the past year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.1% gains and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 27.4% uptick over the same time frame.

AppLovin shares jumped 6.8% as a broader tech rally pushed the market toward record highs, driven by improving sentiment around easing geopolitical tensions and strong momentum in AI-related developments.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on APP stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” APP’s average analyst price target is $663.18, indicating a potential upside of 42.7% from the current price levels.