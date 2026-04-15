Wheat See Marginal Strength on Wednesday

The wheat complex posted marginal gains on Wednesday with contracts higher across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally to 3 cents higher. KC HRW futures saw 2 ¼ to 3 ¼ cent gains. MPLS spring wheat was 1 to 2 ¼ cents higher.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, as traders are looking for old crop wheat sales in a range of 75,000 to 250,000 MT during the week ending on April 9. New crop business is estimated to total 75,000 MT to 250,000 MT.

French soft wheat exports outside the EU are estimated at 7.1 MMT according to the FranceAgriMer, with shipments within the EU expected to total 7.7 MMT, a 0.13 MMT increase from the week prior. French ending stocks are estimated at 3.31 MMT, a 0.8 MMT drop from the previous number.

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.93 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.01 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.25 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.38 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.40 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,