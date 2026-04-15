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Wheat See Marginal Strength on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay
Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay

The wheat complex posted marginal gains on Wednesday with contracts higher across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally to 3 cents higher. KC HRW futures saw 2 ¼ to 3 ¼ cent gains. MPLS spring wheat was 1 to 2 ¼ cents higher. 

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, as traders are looking for old crop wheat sales in a range of 75,000 to 250,000 MT during the week ending on April 9. New crop business is estimated to total 75,000 MT to 250,000 MT.

French soft wheat exports outside the EU are estimated at 7.1 MMT according to the FranceAgriMer, with shipments within the EU expected to total 7.7 MMT, a 0.13 MMT increase from the week prior. French ending stocks are estimated at 3.31 MMT, a 0.8 MMT drop from the previous number.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.93 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.01 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.25 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.38 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.40 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.54 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 638-4s +2-2 +0.35%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 625-4s +2-6 +0.44%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.3950s +0.0150 +0.24%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 593-6s +1-6 +0.30%
Wheat
ZWN26 601-6s +0-4 +0.08%
Wheat

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