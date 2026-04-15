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What You Need to Know Ahead of Marriott International’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Marriott International, Inc_ JW Marriott at night by- Robert Way via iStock
Marriott International, Inc_ JW Marriott at night by- Robert Way via iStock

Valued at a market capitalization of around $87.5 billion, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is one of the world’s largest hotel and lodging companies, operating, franchising, and licensing a vast portfolio of hotel brands across more than 130 countries. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Marriott focuses on managing and franchising properties rather than owning real estate, which makes its business model asset-light and highly scalable.

The global hospitality titan is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings report next month on Wednesday, May 6, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, Wall Street anticipates earnings of $2.59 per share, representing an increase of 11.6% from $2.32 per share reported in the same quarter last year. It has beaten earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on the recent quarter.

For the current fiscal year 2026, analysts expect EPS of $11.67, a solid 16.5% jump from $10.02 reported in fiscal 2025

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MAR has surged 64.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX28.9% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY22.4% gains over the same time frame.

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On Mar. 17, shares of Marriott rose more than 2%, benefiting from a broader rally in travel and hotel stocks. The uptick followed commentary from U.S. airline executives highlighting a surge in bookings, as travelers rushed to secure tickets ahead of potential price increases driven by higher fuel costs, signaling solid near-term demand for travel and lodging.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is moderately optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two advise a “Moderate Buy,” 13 are on the sidelines with a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst gives a “Strong Sell” for the stock. Although Marriott has rallied strongly and now trades above the average analyst price target of $352.60, the Street-high target of $420 still suggests a potential upside of 14.5% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 116.44 +2.52 +2.21%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,967.38 +81.14 +1.18%
S&P 500 Index
MAR 366.70 +7.14 +1.99%
Marriot Int Cl A

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