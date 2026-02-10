Barchart.com
Do Wall Street Analysts Like Rollins Stock?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

Rollins, Inc_ phone and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Rollins, Inc_ phone and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Founded in 1901, Atlanta, Georgia-based Rollins, Inc. (ROL) provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $31.2 billion and offers pest control services for residential properties, protecting them from common pests such as rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Shares of the company have outperformed in the broader market over the past year and in 2026. ROL stock has surged 28.4% over the past 52 weeks and 7.2% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 15.6% over the past year and risen 1.7% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, ROL has outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 4.2% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 1.5% fall this year.

On Oct. 29, ROL stock climbed 7.3% following the release of its Q3 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $1 billion and surpassed Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.35 and also successfully beat Wall Street estimates by 9.4%.

For the current year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect ROL’s EPS to grow 15.2% YoY to $1.14 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It surpassed or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering ROL stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds. This configuration has remained largely unchanged in recent months.

On Jan. 21, UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a “Neutral” rating for Rollins stock and raised its price target from $61 to $65. ROL’s mean price target of $66.68 suggests upside potential of 3.7% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $72 suggests the stock could rally by as much as 12%.


