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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $78.9 billion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines to treat various diseases. The Tarrytown, New York-based company has expanded into oncology, immunology, and emerging fields like gene therapy and obesity treatments. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 29. 

Before this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $6.32 per share, down 1.7% from $6.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while kissing on another occasion. Its earnings of $9.30 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 12.3%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REGN to report a profit of $35.35 per share, representing a marginal decrease from $35.51 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 16.7% year-over-year to $41.25 in fiscal 2027.

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REGN has rallied 34.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX28.4% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV8.1% uptick over the same time period. 

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REGN’s stock has outperformed mainly on the back of favorable regulatory and pipeline developments, along with strong investor sentiment. Shares reached new highs as optimism grew around FDA approvals and potential label expansions for key therapies such as Eylea HD, supported by continued robust sales growth of Dupixent and Libtayo.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about REGN’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 29 analysts covering the stock, 20 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy,” and seven suggest "Hold." The mean price target for REGN is $875.36, indicating a 17.3% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 147.97 +0.66 +0.45%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,886.24 +69.35 +1.02%
S&P 500 Index
REGN 746.46 -2.41 -0.32%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

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