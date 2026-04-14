Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Report

Valued at a market cap of $78.9 billion , Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN ) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines to treat various diseases. The Tarrytown, New York-based company has expanded into oncology, immunology, and emerging fields like gene therapy and obesity treatments. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 29.

Before this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $6.32 per share , down 1.7% from $6.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while kissing on another occasion. Its earnings of $9.30 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 12.3%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REGN to report a profit of $35.35 per share, representing a marginal decrease from $35.51 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 16.7% year-over-year to $41.25 in fiscal 2027.

REGN has rallied 34.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 28.4% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 8.1% uptick over the same time period.

REGN’s stock has outperformed mainly on the back of favorable regulatory and pipeline developments, along with strong investor sentiment. Shares reached new highs as optimism grew around FDA approvals and potential label expansions for key therapies such as Eylea HD, supported by continued robust sales growth of Dupixent and Libtayo.