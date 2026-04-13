What to Expect From Visa's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $552.5 billion , Visa Inc. ( V ) is a payment technology company based in San Francisco, California. It enables consumers, businesses, banks, and governments to make digital payments using credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this payment technology company to report a profit of $3.09 per share , up 12% from $2.76 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q1, V’s EPS of $3.17 outpaced the consensus expectations by almost 1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect V to report a profit of $12.84 per share, up 11.9% from $11.47 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.2% year-over-year to $14.53 in fiscal 2027.

V has declined 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 29.4% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 10.6% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 23, Visa shares declined 4.5% after Citrini Research presented a hypothetical scenario of AI-driven disruption across the global economy. The note dampened investor sentiment toward transaction-based financial platforms, prompting investors to rotate out of the sector amid concerns that rapid AI adoption could alter payment ecosystems and intensify competitive dynamics.