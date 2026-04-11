Earnings Preview: What to Expect From PPG Industries’ Report

With a market cap of $24.5 billion, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) is a global leader in paints, coatings, and specialty materials, serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial manufacturing. The Pennsylvania-based company focuses on high-performance and protective coatings that enhance durability and aesthetics, operating through segments like Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings.

PPG is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2026 earnings results on Tuesday, Apr. 28, after the market closes. Ahead of this event, analysts project the company to report an adjusted EPS of $1.71, down marginally from $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarterly reports while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the paints and coatings company to report an adjusted EPS of $7.97, a 5.2% increase from $7.58 in fiscal 2025. But its adjusted EPS is expected to increase 9.4% year over year to $8.72 in fiscal 2027.

Over the past 52 weeks, shares of PPG Industries have surged 12%, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 29.4% gain and the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLB) 32.9% rise over the same time frame.

On Mar. 19, PPG Industries dropped more than 3% as a sharp rise in oil prices pushed up input costs for key raw materials such as resins, solvents, and chemicals, which are heavily derived from petrochemicals. The spike in input costs raised concerns over margin compression across the materials sector, prompting a sell-off in PPG shares as investors weighed the risk of weaker profitability if the company is unable to fully pass these higher costs on to customers.

Analysts' consensus view on PPG Industries stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy" and 14 recommend a "Hold.” The average analyst price target of $121.68 represents a premium of 10.3% from the prevailing price level.