Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Rallying on Friday, Led by Meal Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 7 to 13 cent gains at midday, led by the meal. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 13 cents at $11.10 1/4. Soymeal futures are rallying $12 to $15 at midday, with Soy Oil futures down 50 to 53 points on Friday. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 100,000 MT of soybean meal to Italy this morning.

Export Sales data from Thursday has export commitments at 37.905 MMT, a 18% drop from the same period last year.  That is now 90% of the new USDA estimate and behind the 95% average pace. Shipments at 30.52 MMT are 73% of the USDA number, lagging the 84% average pace.

USDA released their monthly WASDE report this morning showing a few changes in the demand projections, with a 35 mbu increase to crush. Exports were trimmed by 35 mbu to take the overall change in the carry out to 0 at 350 mbu. The cash average price was up a dime to $10.30.

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.78 1/4, up 13 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.10 1/4, up 13 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.93, up 12 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.59 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.98 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.1059 +0.1336 +1.22%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 67.13 -0.57 -0.84%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 330.3 +13.9 +4.39%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.9271 +0.0725 +0.67%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1159-6 +7-2 +0.63%
Soybean
ZSK26 1178-4 +13-2 +1.14%
Soybean
ZSN26 1193-6 +12-6 +1.08%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
The Selloffs in ServiceNow and Salesforce Stocks Are Disconnected, Says Wedbush. Should You Buy the Dips?
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 2
Wedbush: What You Need to Know About the Latest ‘Victory’ for Apple Stock
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Micron Stock Is Up on Ceasefire News. Should You Buy MU Here?
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 4
RTX Stock’s Unusually Active May 1 $220 Call Is a No Brainer
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro Computer Is Auditing China Allegations Itself. Does That Make SMCI Stock a Buy?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.