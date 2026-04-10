What to Expect From T. Rowe's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Baltimore, Maryland-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. ( TROW ) is a publicly owned investment manager that launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds and provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. The company has a market cap of $20.1 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Friday, May 1, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.41 on a diluted basis, up 8.1% from $2.23 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.81, up marginally from $9.72 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to decline marginally year over year (YoY) to $9.79 in fiscal 2027.

TROW stock has grown 8% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 29.7% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 10.6% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 4, TROW stock fell 5.5% following the release of its weaker-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $1.9 billion, missing Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.44 and also failed to touch the Street’s estimates.