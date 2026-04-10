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What to Expect From Franklin Resources' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Franklin Resources, Inc_ franklin-by luril Garmash via iStock
Franklin Resources, Inc_ franklin-by luril Garmash via iStock

San Mateo, California-based Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is a publicly owned asset investment manager that provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. The company has a market cap of $13 billion and also invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. BEN is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Apr. 28, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.56 on a diluted basis, up 19.2% from $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.55, up 14.9% from $2.22 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 11% year over year (YoY) to $2.83 in fiscal 2027.

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BEN stock has grown 41.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX29.7% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF10.6% rise during the same time frame.

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On Jan. 30, BEN stock rose 2.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $2.3 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.70, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. 

Analysts are skeptical about BEN, with the stock having a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, three are recommending a “Strong Buy,” four suggest a “Hold,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four suggest a “Strong Buy.” BEN’s average analyst price target is $26.91, indicating an upside of 6.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 50.88 -0.45 -0.88%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,838.73 +14.07 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index
BEN 25.05 +0.01 +0.04%
Franklin Resources

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