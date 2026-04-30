Corn Slipping Back Early to Close Out April Trade

Corn is starting out the last trade day of April with 1 to 3 cent losses. Futures held on to gains on Wednesday, despite pulling off early highs. Most nearby contracts were fractionally to 2 ½ cents higher, with a few deferreds steady to fractionally lower. Open interest was up 11,835 contracts on Wednesday, with 34,622 heading out of May ahead of first notice day. There was 19 delivery notices overnight for FND. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/4 cents at $4.33 1/2.

EIA’s weekly report showed a larger than expected drop in ethanol production in the week that ended on April 24, of 31,000 barrels per day to 1.009 million barrels per day. That was also 31,000 bpd below the same week last year. The drop in output helped to draw down stocks, which were own 1.067 million barrels to 25.881 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were down 4,000 bpd to 917,000 bps, with exports rising 79,000 bpd to 170,000 bpd.

USDA’s Export Sales report will be released this morning, with analysts expecting to see 1-1.9 MMT of old crop corn sold in the week of 4/23. New crop business is estimated to be 0-500,000 MT.

May 26 Corn closed at $4.66 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.33 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.77 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.97 3/4, up 2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.54 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,