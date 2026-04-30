Boston Scientific Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX ) develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has a market cap of $86.9 billion and operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. BSX stock has declined 44.4% over the past 52 weeks and 40.1% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 28.3% over the past year and risen 4.2% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, BSX has also underperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which rose 2.6% over the past 52 weeks and decreased 7.7% this year.

On Apr. 24, BSX stock declined 5.5% following the release of its seemingly better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 11.6% from the prior year’s quarter to $5.2 billion and surpassed the Wall Street estimates marginally. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.80 and also surpassed the Street’s estimates. However, investor confidence was shaken by the company’s reduced guidance for the upcoming quarter. The company expects its revenue and adjusted EPS for the next quarter to be $5.4 billion at the midpoint, below analyst estimates and $3.38 at the midpoint, also below analyst estimates respectively.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect BSX’s EPS to increase 10.5% year over year to $3.38 . Moreover, the company has met or surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy .” That’s based on 24 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and three seven “Hold” ratings.

The configuration has gone slightly less bullish over the past month, with the stock now having 24 Strong Buy ratings, down from 25 a month ago.

On Apr. 23, Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a "Buy" rating for Boston Scientific and lowered its price target from $109 to $71.

BSX’s mean price target of $88.10 indicates a premium of 54.2% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $130 suggests a robust 127.5% upside potential from current price levels.