Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

These Low IV Stocks May Be Setting Up for an Explosive Move

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock

Market volatility has dropped since the recent correction, but with plenty of items on the news front, we could see a volatility spike at any point.

That could mean it’s a good time to look for stock with a low implied volatility percentile.

A lot of stocks are showing a low implied volatility rank.

Tesla (TSLA) for example, is showing implied volatility of 40.25% compared to a twelve-month low of 39.13% and a twelve-month high of 76.78%.

Implied volatility rank is one of the most common metrics used when trading options.

IV Rank is a measure of implied volatility where current implied volatility is compared to the range of implied volatilities in this past.

This comparison is made on the same stock.

For example, Tesla’s IV rank takes the current implied volatility and compares it to the past implied volatilities Tesla has had.

This is then made into a percentage ranging from 0-100%.

A percentage of zero would depict a stock is currently at the lowest level of implied volatility it has been during the lookback period.

In contrast, an IV rank of 100% illustrates that the stock is trading at its highest level of implied volatility.

To get a true picture of stocks with a low implied volatility rank, we can use the Stock Screener.

Using the Stock Screener to Find Low Volatility Stocks

Using the Stock Screener, we can set the following filters to find stocks with low implied volatility percentile.

  • Total Options Volume greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap greater than 50 billion
  • IV Rank less than 30%

This screener gives us the following stocks ranked from lowest IV Percentile to highest:

Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Tesla (TSLA)

Discovery Inc (WBD)

Electronic Arts (EA)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A Petrobras (PBR)

Starbucks (SBUX)

Vale S.A. (VALE)

Netflix (NFLX)

Bank of America (BAC)

Here is the full list:

How To Use IV Rank

As a general rule, when implied volatility rank is low, it’s better to focus on long volatility trades such as debit spreads, long straddles and long strangles.

It also makes sense to compare a stock’s current IV Rank to the market in general. If all stocks are showing low IV Rank, then there might not be much of an edge in buying volatility on a specific stock. But, if general market implied volatility is high, that could be a good time to buy cheap volatility in some of the names above.

It’s also a good idea to keep an eye on the upcoming earnings dates as stocks can make big moves following earnings announcements.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster had a position in: NFLX. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 92.12 -0.15 -0.16%
Netflix Inc
PBR 21.85 +0.62 +2.92%
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR
TSLA 372.80 -3.22 -0.86%
Tesla Inc
SBUX 105.50 +8.22 +8.45%
Starbucks Corp
BAC 52.88 +0.22 +0.42%
Bank of America Corp
WBD 27.05 +0.10 +0.37%
Discovery Inc Series A
EA 202.67 +0.14 +0.07%
Electronic Arts Inc
VALE 15.85 -1.06 -6.27%
Vale S.A. ADR
UNH 370.74 +3.97 +1.08%
Unitedhealth Group Inc

Most Popular News

Strait of Hormuz by artemegorovv via Shutterstock 1
Why the Real Story Behind the UAE’s OPEC Exit is Petrodollar Diplomacy
NASDAQ sign in Times Square by MacroEcon via Shutterstock 2
AMD Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as AI Concerns Resurface, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Boston Scientific Corp_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Massively Disappointing Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Could Be Due for a Comeback
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 5
Sandisk Q3 Earnings Preview: Is More Upside Ahead for SNDK Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.