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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From ON Semiconductor's Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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ON Semiconductor Corp_ sign in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
ON Semiconductor Corp_ sign in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Scottsdale, Arizona-based ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) provides intelligent sensing and power solutions supplying analog, standard logic, and discrete semiconductors. Valued at $26.9 billion by market cap, the company offers products including integrated circuits and analog ICs, as well as a variety of surface mount and standard packages. The leading semiconductor manufacturer is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ON to report a profit of $0.62 per share on a diluted basis, up 12.7% from $0.55 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect ON to report EPS of $2.92, up 24.3% from $2.35 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 43.5% year over year to $4.19 in fiscal 2027. 

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ON stock has considerably outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 25.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 74.7% during this period. Similarly, it notably outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 39.4% returns over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 9, ON reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed up by 3.5% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.64 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.62. The company’s revenue was $1.5 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts. For Q1, ON expects its adjusted EPS to range from $0.56 to $0.66, and revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ON stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 21 give a “Hold.” While ON currently trades above its mean price target of $68.03, the Street-high price target of $80 suggests an upside potential of 16.8%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,824.66 +41.85 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 142.55 +0.48 +0.34%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ON 69.08 +0.59 +0.86%
On Semiconductor

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