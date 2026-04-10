What to Expect From Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $112.9 billion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies, best known for its leading portfolio of cystic fibrosis treatments, including TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO, ALYFTREK, and KALYDECO. It also advances medicines for serious diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, diabetes, kidney disease, and acute pain through a strong research pipeline and strategic collaborations.

The company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results on Monday, May 4, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect VRTX to report an adjusted EPS of $3.88, up 9.3% from $3.55 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarterly reports while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the drugmaker to report adjusted EPS of $16.89, a 2.6% surge from $16.47 per share in fiscal 2025.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals have decreased 7.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 25.1% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV) 7.6% return over the same period.

On Apr. 1, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. FDA had approved expanded use of its cystic fibrosis treatments ALYFTREK and TRIKAFTA, broadening eligibility to more patients across different age groups and genetic variants.

The decision, supported by extensive clinical and laboratory data, allows these therapies to treat individuals with CFTR gene variants that produce the CFTR protein, significantly increasing access. As a result, around 800 additional patients in the U.S. can now receive treatment, bringing total eligibility to roughly 95% of people with cystic fibrosis, marking a major milestone in expanding care and reinforcing Vertex’s leadership in targeting the underlying cause of the disease.

Analysts' consensus rating on VRTX stock is very optimistic, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 33 analysts covering the stock, 24 recommend a "Strong Buy,” two have a "Moderate Buy" rating, six give a "Hold" rating, and one has a "Strong Sell.” The average analyst price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is $549.89, indicating a potential upside of 23.1% from the current levels.