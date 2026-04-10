Zimmer Biomet’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $18 billion, Indiana-based Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) is a global medical technology company specializing in musculoskeletal healthcare. Founded in 1927, it focuses on the design and manufacture of orthopedic products for bones, joints, and supporting tissues.

The company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 4. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to report an adjusted EPS of $1.86, up 2.8% from $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarterly reports, which is admirable.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the medical device maker to report adjusted EPS of $8.39, a 2.3% rise from $8.20 in fiscal 2025. Looking forward, adjusted EPS is projected to improve 6.3% year over year to $8.92 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet have declined 10.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 25.1% increase and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLV) 7.6% rise over the same period.

On Feb. 23, Zimmer Biomet announced that its Board of Directors had approved a quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2026, reinforcing its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The company will distribute a dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on or around April 30, 2026.

Analysts' consensus rating on ZBH stock is skeptical, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 27 analysts covering the stock, six recommend a "Strong Buy,” one has a "Moderate Buy" rating, 17 give a "Hold" rating, and three have a "Strong Sell.” The average analyst price target for Zimmer Biomet is $102.14, indicating a potential upside of 9.8% from the current levels.