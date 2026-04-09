What to Expect From Eli Lilly's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ) discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $900.7 billion and offers cardiometabolic health products, including Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, and more.

LLY is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $7.55 on a diluted basis, up 126.1% from $3.34 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $34.73, up 43.5% from $24.21 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 20.6% year over year (YoY) to $41.89 in fiscal 2027.

LLY stock has surged 25.5% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 24.1% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 7.2% rise during the same time frame.

LLY stock has grown c onsecutively in three trading sessions from the end of March to the start of this month. The reason behind the growing interest in the stock from the investors lies in its fundamentals . LLY boasts an impressive 38.2% annual revenue growth over the last two years, which indicates a winning market share in this cycle. Moreover, its adjusted operating margin has improved by 21.2% over the past two years, showcasing its ability to scale efficiently.