Cognizant Technology’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

New Jersey-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is a leading professional services company that provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services across North America, Europe, and other international markets. With a market cap of $29.4 billion, it serves industries such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and technology with solutions including AI, digital engineering, cloud, and business process services.

The company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast CTSH to post an adjusted EPS of $1.34, a 8.9% growth from $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the information technology consulting and outsourcing firm to report adjusted EPS of $5.66, an increase of 7.2% from $5.28 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of Cognizant Technology have declined 8.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 36.1% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK) 57.7% return over the same period.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has trailed the broader market due to slower execution and weaker positioning in high-growth areas. The company has lagged peers in capitalizing on cloud, AI, and digital transformation, while margin pressures from wage inflation and restructuring have constrained earnings. Additionally, muted client spending in key segments like financial services and healthcare has led to slower revenue growth, and ongoing execution challenges, including leadership changes and uneven segment performance, have further weighed on investor sentiment.

Analysts' consensus view on CTSH stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, ten recommend a "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and 15 "Holds." The average analyst price target for Cognizant Technology is $87.86, suggesting a potential upside of 44% from current levels.