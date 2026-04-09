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Prudential Financial’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Prudential Financial Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Prudential Financial Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $33.9 billion, Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) is a leading financial services and insurance conglomerate headquartered in Newark, New Jersey. Founded in 1875, it is one of the largest global insurers and asset managers, serving both individual and institutional clients across 40+ countries. The financial giant is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q1 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 29.  

Ahead of the event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $3.34 per share, up 1.5% from $3.29 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PRU to report a profit of $14.29 per share, down 1% from $14.43 per share in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rebound 7.8% year-over-year to $15.41 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of PRU have surged 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX36.1% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF16.6% uptick over the same time period.

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Prudential Financial has lagged the broader market over the past year primarily due to muted growth, earnings volatility, and structural business constraints. Its core insurance segment has shown flat premium growth, while its exposure to capital-intensive annuity products has limited flexibility and weighed on returns. At the same time, investment-related earnings volatility from its asset management arm has made results less predictable, and higher leverage has added pressure in a fluctuating interest rate environment. Company-specific issues, such as disruptions in its key Japan business, have further impacted performance. 

Wall Street analysts are cautious about PRU’s stock, with a “Hold" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, two recommend "Strong Buy," 15 indicate “Hold,” and two suggest "Strong Sell.” The mean price target for PRU is $110.07, indicating a potential upside of 13.9% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PRU 96.65 -0.75 -0.77%
Prudential Financial Inc
XLF 50.90 -0.30 -0.59%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,782.81 +165.96 +2.51%
S&P 500 Index

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