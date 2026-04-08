Western Digital's Q3 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

San Jose, California-based Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ) develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions based on hard disk drive (HDD) technology. Valued at a market cap of $105.8 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $2.23 per share , up 74.2% from $1.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.99 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 8.7%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect WDC to report a profit of $8.49 per share, representing an 87.4% increase from $4.53 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 67.8% year-over-year to $14.25 in fiscal 2027.

WDC has skyrocketed 960.4% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.7% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 49.8% uptick over the same time period.

On Apr. 6, WDC shares surged 3.1% after Morgan Stanley ( MS ) raised its price target on the stock to $380 from $368 while keeping its Overweight rating, citing robust demand for hard disk drives (HDDs).