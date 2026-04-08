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What to Expect From Martin Marietta Materials's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Martin Marietta Materials, Inc_ building -by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc_ building -by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) is a natural resource-based building materials company that supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $35.9 billion and operates through East Group and West Group segments. 

MLM is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.36 on a diluted basis, up 24.2% from $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in only one of its last four quarters, while missing on three occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s earnings per share to be $20.04, up 22.6% from $16.34 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 15% year over year (YoY) to $23.05 in fiscal 2027.

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MLM stock has surged 37.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX35.7% rise and matching the State Street Basic Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB37.2% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 11, MLM stock fell 6.6% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.5 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $3.85, also falling short of Wall Street expectations. MLM expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.4 billion to $6.8 billion.

Analysts are moderately bullish on MLM, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, 11 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.” MLM’s average analyst price target of $701.95 indicates an upside of 12.8% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,784.46 +167.61 +2.53%
S&P 500 Index
MLM 623.86 +29.43 +4.95%
Martin Marietta Materials
XLB 51.40 +1.32 +2.64%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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