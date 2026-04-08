EMCOR Group's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Norwalk, Connecticut-based EMCOR Group, Inc. ( EME ) provides electrical and mechanical construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $33.4 billion , the company offers design, integration, installation, startup, operation, maintenance, and related services for power transmission, distribution, and generation systems.

EME is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $5.80 on a diluted basis, up 7.2% from $5.41 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing the mark in one.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $28.23, up 9.1% from $25.87 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.4% year over year (YoY) to $30.59 in fiscal 2027.

EMCOR Group’s shares have surged 114.1% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 30.7% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 39.9% return during the same time frame.

On Mar. 31, EME stock rose 5.3% following the news of President Donald Trump’s declaration that the US military operation against Iran is expected to end in two to three weeks. The Middle East altercation has not been beneficial for the stock market, even though oil prices have surged. Any news of relief from such volatility gives investors confidence in their investments and reduces uncertainty. Moreover, yesterday, following the announcement of a conditional two-week ceasefire between the two parties, which included a 10-point plan for Iran, the market is expected to surge even higher, almost ensuring a short-term bullish movement for EME.