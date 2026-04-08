Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

EMCOR Group's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Norwalk, Connecticut-based EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) provides electrical and mechanical construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $33.4 billion, the company offers design, integration, installation, startup, operation, maintenance, and related services for power transmission, distribution, and generation systems.

EME is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $5.80 on a diluted basis, up 7.2% from $5.41 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing the mark in one.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $28.23, up 9.1% from $25.87 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.4% year over year (YoY) to $30.59 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

EMCOR Group’s shares have surged 114.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.7% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI39.9% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Mar. 31, EME stock rose 5.3% following the news of President Donald Trump’s declaration that the US military operation against Iran is expected to end in two to three weeks. The Middle East altercation has not been beneficial for the stock market, even though oil prices have surged. Any news of relief from such volatility gives investors confidence in their investments and reduces uncertainty. Moreover, yesterday, following the announcement of a conditional two-week ceasefire between the two parties, which included a 10-point plan for Iran, the market is expected to surge even higher, almost ensuring a short-term bullish movement for EME.

Analysts are moderately bullish on EME, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, six are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and four suggest a “Hold” for the stock. EME’s average analyst price target is $822.50, indicating an upside of 9.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 170.55 +6.27 +3.82%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,777.32 +160.47 +2.43%
S&P 500 Index
EME 785.85 +35.43 +4.72%
Emcor Group

Most Popular News

ETF with up arrow_Image by CL STOCK via Shutterstock 1
QQQ Just Met Its Match With This New ETF. Here's Why It's a Win for Investors.
Hands holding a briefcase of money by Efired via Shutterstock 2
Marvell Insider David Casper Just Sold Nearly 18,000 Shares of MRVL Stock. Should You Sell Too?
A concept image showing a particle explosion_ Image by Panos Karas via Shutterstock_ 3
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Oklo Stock Dip. Should You?
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Palantir CEO Alex Karp Has a Stark Message Amid the AI Takeover: Only Trade Workers and ‘Neurodivergent’ Individuals Will Thrive
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Slip as Trump’s Hormuz Deadline Looms
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.