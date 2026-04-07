Invitation Homes' Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Dallas, Texas-based Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ) owns and operates single-family rental homes offering residents high-quality homes in sought-after neighbourhoods across the United States. Valued at a market cap of $15.3 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this residential REIT to report a profit of $0.46 per share , down 4.2% from $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $0.48 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by a penny.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect INVH to report a profit of $1.88 per share, down 1.6% from $1.91 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 3.7% year-over-year to $1.95 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of INVH have declined 18.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.2% return and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 9.7% uptick over the same time period.

Invitation Homes shares declined 4.3% after the company reported its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 18. Same Store NOI grew just 0.7% year over year, as core revenues increased 1.7% but were offset by operating expenses that rose by 4%. Investor sentiment was further pressured by softer occupancy and weaker pricing on new leases.