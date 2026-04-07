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Invitation Homes' Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Invitation Homes Inc logo on laptop-vy monticello via Shutterstock
Invitation Homes Inc logo on laptop-vy monticello via Shutterstock

Dallas, Texas-based Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) owns and operates single-family rental homes offering residents high-quality homes in sought-after neighbourhoods across the United States. Valued at a market cap of $15.3 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this residential REIT to report a profit of $0.46 per share, down 4.2% from $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $0.48 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by a penny. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect INVH to report a profit of $1.88 per share, down 1.6% from $1.91 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 3.7% year-over-year to $1.95 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of INVH have declined 18.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.2% return and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE9.7% uptick over the same time period. 

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Invitation Homes shares declined 4.3% after the company reported its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 18. Same Store NOI grew just 0.7% year over year, as core revenues increased 1.7% but were offset by operating expenses that rose by 4%. Investor sentiment was further pressured by softer occupancy and weaker pricing on new leases.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about INVH’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend "Strong Buy," and 14 suggest "Hold." The mean price target for INVH is $30.60, indicating a 19.1% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
INVH 25.67 +0.20 +0.79%
Invitation Homes Inc
$SPX 6,583.86 -27.97 -0.42%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 41.73 -0.03 -0.07%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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