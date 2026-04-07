Chubb Limited Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $127.6 billion, Chubb Limited (CB) is one of the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty (P&C) insurers, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company provides a broad range of insurance products, including commercial P&C, personal lines, accident and health, reinsurance, and life insurance, serving businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and multinational clients across more than 50 countries.

The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q1 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 21. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $6.46 per share, up 75.5% from $3.68 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect CB to report a profit of $26.31 per share, up 6.1% from $24.79 per share in fiscal 2025.

Shares of CB have surged 16.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30.3% return but surpassing the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 12.9% rise over the same time frame.

On Mar. 20, Chubb announced the structure and scope of its maritime insurance facility developed in partnership with the U.S. government via the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). Earlier, on Mar. 11, the DFC had named Chubb as the lead underwriter for its $20 billion Maritime Reinsurance Program. The announcement was positively received by investors, with the stock rising 1.2% in the following trading session.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about CB’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, ten recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a “Moderate Buy," 13 suggest "Hold,” one advises a "Moderate Sell,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for CB is $342.79, implying a 4.9% potential upside from the current levels.