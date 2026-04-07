Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Chubb Limited Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Chubb Limited office sign-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock
Chubb Limited office sign-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $127.6 billion, Chubb Limited (CB) is one of the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty (P&C) insurers, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company provides a broad range of insurance products, including commercial P&C, personal lines, accident and health, reinsurance, and life insurance, serving businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and multinational clients across more than 50 countries.

The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q1 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday,  Apr. 21. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $6.46 per share, up 75.5% from $3.68 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect CB to report a profit of $26.31 per share, up 6.1% from $24.79 per share in fiscal 2025. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of CB have surged 16.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.3% return but surpassing the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF12.9% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Mar. 20, Chubb announced the structure and scope of its maritime insurance facility developed in partnership with the U.S. government via the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). Earlier, on Mar. 11, the DFC had named Chubb as the lead underwriter for its $20 billion Maritime Reinsurance Program. The announcement was positively received by investors, with the stock rising 1.2% in the following trading session.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about CB’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, ten recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a “Moderate Buy," 13 suggest "Hold,” one advises a "Moderate Sell,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for CB is $342.79, implying a 4.9% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.60 -0.28 -0.56%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,611.83 +29.14 +0.44%
S&P 500 Index
CB 326.90 unch unch
Chubb Ltd

Most Popular News

Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 21
Biotech research by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
The Next Big AI Winner Might Not Be a Tech Company
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 3
Nvidia Still Looks Cheap - Shorting Out-of-the-Money NVDA Put Options Is Attractive
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 3
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro May Have Just 7 Months to Prove SMCI Stock Is Investable
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.