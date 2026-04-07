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GE HealthCare's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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GE HealthCare Technologies Inc sign on building -by Poetra RH via Shutterstock
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc sign on building -by Poetra RH via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $32.1 billion, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is a global medical technology company that develops and markets products, services, and digital solutions for diagnosing, treating, and monitoring patients across multiple healthcare settings. It operates through four key segments: Imaging; Advanced Visualization Solutions; Patient Care Solutions; and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, serving customers worldwide.

The Chicago, Illinois-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast GEHC to report an adjusted EPS of $1.07, up 5.9% from $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict GE HealthCare to post an adjusted EPS of $5, an 8.9% increase from $4.59 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 11% year-over-year to $5.55 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of GE HealthCare have risen 16.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.3% gain. However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV8.1% return over the same period.

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Shares of GE HealthCare rose 4.9% on Feb. 4 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results, including revenue of $5.7 billion (up 7.1%) and adjusted EPS of $1.44. Investors were encouraged by full-year 2025 results showing revenue of $20.6 billion (up 4.8%), adjusted EPS of $4.59, and strong cash generation with $1.5 billion in free cash flow, reflecting resilience and steady growth across key segments like Pharmaceutical Diagnostics and Imaging. 

The stock also gained on optimistic 2026 guidance, which projects 3% - 4% organic revenue growth, adjusted EPS of $4.95 - $5.15, margin expansion up to 16.1%, and higher free cash flow of around $1.7 billion.

Analysts' consensus view on GEHC stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, 12 suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," five recommend a "Hold," and one has a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for GE HealthCare is $93.21, indicating a potential upside of 32.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 146.65 +0.37 +0.25%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,611.83 +29.14 +0.44%
S&P 500 Index
GEHC 70.08 -0.32 -0.45%
GE Healthcare Technologies Inc

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