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Mid-America Apartment's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc_ logo on phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc_ logo on phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Tennessee-based Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering superior, full-cycle investment performance. The company has a market cap of $14.6 billion and offers its services through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

MAA is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 29, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s FFO to be $2.13 on a diluted basis, down 3.2% from $2.20 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s FFO estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s FFO to be $8.56, down 2.1% from $8.74 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 2% year over year (YoY) to $8.73 in fiscal 2027.

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MAA stock has declined 18.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.3% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE7.2% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 5, MAA stock declined 3.2% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s rental and other property revenues came in at $555.6 million and missed Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted FFO for the quarter amounted to $2.23, barely coming in on top of the Street’s estimates. Going forward, MAA expects full-year FFO in the range of $8.35 to $8.71 per share.

Analysts are moderately bullish on MAA, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 14 suggest a “Hold,” and the remaining three analysts advise “Strong Sell” for the stock. MAA’s average analyst price target is $143.19, indicating an upside of 14.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,611.83 +29.14 +0.44%
S&P 500 Index
MAA 124.82 -0.06 -0.05%
Mid-America Apartment Communities
XLRE 41.55 -0.21 -0.50%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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