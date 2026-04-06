Earnings Preview: What to Expect From General Motors' Report

Valued at a market cap of $65.6 billion , General Motors Company ( GM ) designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts. The Detroit, Michigan-based company also offers various after-sales services, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this auto manufacturer to report a profit of $2.64 per share , down 5% from $2.78 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, GM’s EPS of $2.51 outpaced the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 14.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GM to report a profit of $12.43 per share, representing a 17.3% increase from $10.60 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 5.8% year-over-year to $13.15 in fiscal 2027.

GM has rallied 65.2% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 18.9% uptick over the same time period.

On Jan. 27, shares of GM surged 8.8% after reporting mixed Q4 results. The company's total revenue for the quarter declined 5.1% year over year to $45.3 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations. In contrast, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.51, marking a 30.4% increase from the same period last year and surpassing Wall Street estimates. The company also highlighted strong momentum in China , where new energy vehicle (NEV) sales approached 1 million units in 2025.