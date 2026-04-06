Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From General Motors' Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
General Motors Company business logo by- Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
General Motors Company business logo by- Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $65.6 billion, General Motors Company (GM) designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts. The Detroit, Michigan-based company also offers various after-sales services, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this auto manufacturer to report a profit of $2.64 per share, down 5% from $2.78 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, GM’s EPS of $2.51 outpaced the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 14.1%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GM to report a profit of $12.43 per share, representing a 17.3% increase from $10.60 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 5.8% year-over-year to $13.15 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

GM has rallied 65.2% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY18.9% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On Jan. 27, shares of GM surged 8.8% after reporting mixed Q4 results. The company's total revenue for the quarter declined 5.1% year over year to $45.3 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations. In contrast, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.51, marking a 30.4% increase from the same period last year and surpassing Wall Street estimates. The company also highlighted strong momentum in China, where new energy vehicle (NEV) sales approached 1 million units in 2025.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about GM’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," three advise "Moderate Buy,” seven suggest "Hold," and two indicate “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for GM is $92.67, indicating a 26.1% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 108.41 +0.26 +0.24%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
GM 73.11 +0.57 +0.79%
General Motors Company
$SPX 6,581.09 -1.60 -0.02%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 21
Biotech research by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
The Next Big AI Winner Might Not Be a Tech Company
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 3
Nvidia Still Looks Cheap - Shorting Out-of-the-Money NVDA Put Options Is Attractive
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 3
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro May Have Just 7 Months to Prove SMCI Stock Is Investable
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.