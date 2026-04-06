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Genuine Parts' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Genuine Parts Co_ phone and website by- T_Scneider via Shutterstock
Genuine Parts Co_ phone and website by- T_Scneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $14.4 billion, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is a U.S.-based distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, operating across North America and international markets through multiple business segments. It supplies a wide range of products and services, including parts, tools, equipment, and technical support, while also supporting independent repair shops under the NAPA brand.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 21. Analysts predict GPC to report an adjusted EPS of $1.89, a 8% rise from $1.75 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Genuine Parts to report an adjusted EPS of $7.78, a growth of 5.6% from $7.37 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 10.4% year-over-year to $8.59 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Genuine Parts have declined 11.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX29.8% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY18.7% rise over the period. 

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Shares of Genuine Parts tumbled 14.6% on Feb. 17 after the company reported Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.55, missing the consensus estimate and declining from $1.61 a year earlier, despite sales rising 4.1% to $6 billion. Investor sentiment was further pressured by $160 million in non-recurring charges tied mainly to vendor-related credit losses. Additionally, the announcement of a planned split into two separate public companies (targeted for Q1 2027) added uncertainty.

Analysts' consensus view on GPC stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, four recommend "Strong Buy," six give "Hold," and one indicates “Strong Sell.” The average analyst price target is $140.44, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 37% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 108.44 +0.29 +0.27%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,584.90 +2.21 +0.03%
S&P 500 Index
GPC 104.15 +0.68 +0.66%
Genuine Parts Company

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