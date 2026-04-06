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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Equifax's Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Equifax, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Equifax, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $22 billion, Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a global data, analytics, and technology company that provides information solutions to businesses, governments, and consumers, operating through Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions, and International segments. It offers services ranging from credit analytics and identity verification to employment and human resources automation across multiple countries worldwide.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect EFX to report an adjusted EPS of $1.69, up 10.5% from $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the credit ratings firm to report adjusted EPS of $8.61, a growth of 12.6% from $7.65 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 19.6% year-over-year to $10.30 in fiscal 2027. 

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Shares of Equifax have decreased 26.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) nearly 22% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI23.1% return over the same time frame.

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Shares of Equifax rose 3.4% on Feb. 4 after the company reported Q4 2025 revenue of $1.55 billion, up 9% year-over-year and $30 million above the midpoint of guidance, despite weak U.S. hiring and mortgage markets. Investor confidence was further boosted by strong segment performance, including 20% U.S. Mortgage revenue growth, 12% USIS growth, 9% Workforce Solutions growth, and a record Vitality Index of 17%, signaling accelerating new product innovation.

Analysts' consensus rating on Equifax stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 12 rated it as a "Strong Buy," three have a "Moderate Buy," and 10 give a "Hold." The average analyst price target for EFX is $235.57, suggesting a potential upside of 29.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 163.60 -0.17 -0.10%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
EFX 182.39 +2.73 +1.52%
Equifax Inc
$SPX 6,582.69 unch unch
S&P 500 Index

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