Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Equifax's Report

With a market cap of $22 billion , Equifax Inc. ( EFX ) is a global data, analytics, and technology company that provides information solutions to businesses, governments, and consumers, operating through Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions, and International segments. It offers services ranging from credit analytics and identity verification to employment and human resources automation across multiple countries worldwide.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect EFX to report an adjusted EPS of $1.69 , up 10.5% from $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the credit ratings firm to report adjusted EPS of $8.61, a growth of 12.6% from $7.65 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 19.6% year-over-year to $10.30 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Equifax have decreased 26.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) nearly 22% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 23.1% return over the same time frame.

Shares of Equifax rose 3.4% on Feb. 4 after the company reported Q4 2025 revenue of $1.55 billion, up 9% year-over-year and $30 million above the midpoint of guidance, despite weak U.S. hiring and mortgage markets. Investor confidence was further boosted by strong segment performance, including 20% U.S. Mortgage revenue growth, 12% USIS growth, 9% Workforce Solutions growth, and a record Vitality Index of 17%, signaling accelerating new product innovation.