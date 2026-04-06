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Steel Dynamics’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Steel Dynamics Inc_ hand holding phone -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Steel Dynamics Inc_ hand holding phone -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD), headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, functions as a leading steel producer and metal recycler. Valued at $26.1 billion by market cap, the company’s products include flat rolled steel sheet, engineered bar special-bar-quality, and structural beams. It also recycles scrap metals and manufactures non-residential building components such as steel joists, girders, trusses, and decks for construction projects. The leading domestic steel producer and metals recycler is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Monday, Apr. 20.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect STLD to report a profit of $2.78 per share on a diluted basis, up 93.1% from $1.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect STLD to report EPS of $13.47, up 68.6% from $7.99 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 16.3% year over year to $15.67 in fiscal 2027. 

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STLD stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 22% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 41.5% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB15.9% returns over the same time frame.

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STLD's outperformance is driven by improved steel prices, strong customer demand, and a favorable market outlook, with benefits from domestic manufacturing onshoring and infrastructure investment. The company's diversification into aluminum operations is also paying off.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on STLD stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and three give a “Hold.” STLD’s average analyst price target is $192.80, indicating a potential upside of 7% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,582.69 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
STLD 178.43 -1.77 -0.98%
Steel Dynamics Inc
XLB 50.40 -0.01 -0.02%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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