Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

This Steel Stock Just Hiked its Dividend by 6%, Is it a Buy Now?

Sushree Mohanty - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
The word dividend on letter cube with stock graph and dollar background by FabreGov via Shutterstock
The word dividend on letter cube with stock graph and dollar background by FabreGov via Shutterstock

Steel stocks don’t usually grab headlines for dividend hikes. During these volatile periods of geopolitical tensions, a 6% dividend hike from a leading U.S. steel producer, Steel Dynamics (STLD), looks interesting. It signals confidence in the company’s cash flows and long-term demand at a time when many companies are treading cautiously. 

But is this dividend hike enough of a reason to make STLD stock a buy now?

Let’s find out.

A graph on a white backgroundAI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Dividend Boost: What’s Changed?

On Feb. 20, Steel Dynamics’ board declared a first-quarter 2026 dividend of $0.53 per share, up from the prior year’s $0.50. This new dividend will be paid on or about April 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31. Management highlighted that the increased payout reflects confidence in the company’s consistent cash generation, solid balance sheet, and operational strength, while also aligning with long-term growth plans.

Steel Dynamics has a history of dividend growth, with consistent increases over the past 14 years. While steel stocks are seen as capital-intensive cyclical plays rather than income stocks, Steel Dynamics has quietly built a track record of increasing payouts.

What This Says About the Business

Steel Dynamics ranks among North America’s leading steel manufacturers and metal recyclers, operating an extensive network of facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. It follows an integrated structure of steel production, metals recycling, and downstream steel fabrication. This structure allows Steel Dynamics to control input costs, streamline supply chains, and enhance margins while minimizing environmental impact.

A dividend increase matters most when it is backed by sustainable earnings and cash flow. This structure also allows the company to continue to generate strong operating cash flow. In 2025, the company recorded steel shipments of 13.7 million tons, leading to a net sales increase of 3.8% to $18.2 billion. Net income stood at $1.22 billion. The company generated $1.4 billion in cash flow from operations and paid out $291 million in cash dividends and $901 million in share repurchases.

However, its forward dividend yield remains modest at around 1.16%, lower than the materials sector average of 2.8%. This yield also ranks it significantly below many traditional high-yield dividend stocks. Additionally, the company has kept its dividend payout ratio at 13.2%, meaning it is not overburdening itself to support dividends. This is a positive sign, especially in a cyclical sector that can swing with commodity markets. It also means the company is retaining earnings for growth, debt management, capital expenditures, and dividend growth. 

In terms of long-term demand, management stated that enhanced trade stability, domestic manufacturing onshoring, infrastructure investment, and rising demand for lower-carbon steel and aluminum goods are preparing the company for continued success.

Furthermore, steel prices have improved, and customer optimism remains strong across the company's businesses. Beyond steel, the company is diversifying into aluminum operations. Aluminum demand is stronger in the sustainable beverage can industry, automotive markets, and industrial applications. These markets can help offset the cyclical construction-related steel segments. Analysts predict that the company's earnings will climb by 70% in 2026 and 15.8% in 2027. 

What Does Wall Street Say About STLD Stock?

Overall, STLD stock is a “Strong Buy” on Wall Street. Among the 11 analysts, eight rate it a “Strong Buy,” and three rate it a “Hold.” 

So far this year, STLD stock has gained 8%, while the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has fallen 1.2%. The mean target price for the stock is $194.40, which implies a potential upside of 6% from current levels. Plus, the high price estimate of $210 suggests the stock can rally 15% over the next year. 

The Bottom Line

The dividend hike is a positive signal that Steel Dynamics’ board is confident in the company’s future cash generation, a useful indicator during uncertain market conditions. While income investors might find the current dividend hike appealing, they should weigh it against the low yield, as the steel industry is sensitive to economic cycles, which can affect earnings. 

Income investors might find these three high-yield income stocks more appealing in this volatile market. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Sushree Mohanty did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,759.98 -21.50 -0.32%
S&P 500 Index
STLD 183.51 +1.32 +0.72%
Steel Dynamics Inc

Most Popular News

American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 1
Stock Index Futures Turn Lower as Bond Yields Climb
Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock 2
Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_ 3
2 Energy Stocks to Watch as Strait of Hormuz Risk Spikes Oil Volatility
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Should You Buy Micron Stock Before March 18? Citi Analysts Say Yes.
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot