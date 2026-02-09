Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Goldman Sachs Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

New York-based The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is a financial institution that provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and high-net worth individuals. With a market cap of $278.6 billion, the company specializes in investment banking, trading and principal investments, asset management and securities services.

Shares of this leading global investment banking, securities, and asset and wealth management firm have outperformed the broader market over the past year. GS has gained 41.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14%. In 2026, GS stock is up 5.7%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.3% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, GS’ outperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 12.9% over the past year. Moreover, GS’ single-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Goldman Sachs' strong performance is driven by robust investment banking, record asset and wealth management inflows, and progress in narrowing its strategic focus. The firm's leading M&A advisory franchise, gains in equity and fixed income financing, and successful transition of the Apple Card portfolio have all contributed to its success. With a four-year high deal backlog and record inflows, GS is optimistic about continued strength in M&A and capital markets, and further expansion in asset and wealth management.

On Jan. 15, GS shares closed up by 4.6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $14.01 beat Wall Street expectations of $11.77. The company’s revenue net of interest expense was $13.5 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $13.6 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GS’ EPS to grow 10.3% to $56.62 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering GS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 16 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 4, UBS kept a “Neutral” rating on GS and raised the price target to $990, implying a potential upside of 6.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $944.32 represents a 1.7% premium to GS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $1,125 suggests an upside potential of 21.1%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IAI 181.31 +2.84 +1.59%
US Broker-Dealers & Sec Exch Ishares ETF
$SPX 6,975.50 +43.20 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index
GS 944.50 +15.75 +1.70%
Goldman Sachs Group

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
These 3 Dividend Stocks Combine Income, Momentum, and Upside
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Reducing Uncertainty in an Uncertain World (AMZN, CHWY, EXPE)
Conoco Phillips gas station- by helen89 via iStock 3
ConocoPhillips Stock Still Looks Cheap - What's The Best Play Here?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Options Activity Alert: 3 Stocks Setting Up for Major Profit Potential
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Climb After Tech Rout, Amazon Slips on CapEx Blowout
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot