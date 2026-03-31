Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cathie Wood Adds 48K Shares to This Under-the-Radar Growth Play

Sushree Mohanty - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Image of Cathie Wood via Wikimedia Commons
Image of Cathie Wood via Wikimedia Commons

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has been steadily dialing down its exposure to mega-cap tech, trimming names like Nvidia (NVDA), Meta (META), AMD (AMD), and Tesla (TSLA) amid valuation and regulatory concerns. But at the same time, the firm is rotating capital into smaller, high-upside opportunities. Recently, it added nearly 48,700 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) worth roughly $344,505.

Let’s find out why.

www.barchart.com

Why Might ARK Be Buying Arcturus Stock Now?

Arcturus Therapeutics is a biotech company that operates in the mRNA space, developing therapies and vaccines using its proprietary RNA platform. This is quite similar to the concept of what powered the Covid-era success of companies like Moderna (MRNA).

However, Arcturus is a smaller player with a market cap of just $196.1 million. The stock has been under pressure this last month. While ARCT is up 22% year-to-date (YTD), compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) dip of 6%, the stock has fallen over 6% in March alone. For contrarian investors like Cathie Wood, this is an opportunity to buy high-conviction stocks during a market sell-off. Arcturus now holds 1.8% weightage in the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG).

ARK’s investment strategy has always centered on disruptive growth opportunities, particularly in areas like biotech. Arcturus develops mRNA-based medicines and vaccines, mainly targeting rare diseases like cystic fibrosis and liver disorders, along with infectious diseases. The company’s two lead programs, ARCT-032 for cystic fibrosis and ARCT-810 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, are central to its growth strategy. Notably, in the first half of 2026, the company plans to launch a 12-week Phase 2 trial for high-dose testing of ARCT-032, an inhaled mRNA treatment for cystic fibrosis. This study will assess both safety and early indicators of clinical benefit over a longer time frame than previous cohorts.

Furthermore, Arcturus is developing ARCT-810, an mRNA therapy for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, a rare and dangerous liver condition. It plans to treat both adults and young children, particularly those who now rely on liver transplants to survive. It will also collaborate with regulators in 2026 to decide the next steps in clinical testing and development.

In vaccines, its self-amplifying mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, KOSTAIVE, has already been authorized and commercialized. It is also developing ARCT-2304, a next-generation pandemic influenza vaccine candidate in Phase 1 trials, funded by BARDA. Arcturus generates revenue primarily through licensing and consultancy fees, as well as any collaborative revenue generated by its agreements with other biotech companies. Total revenue for 2025 fell to $82.0 million, down from $152.3 million in 2024, due to lower activity in its CSL cooperation as the Covid vaccination program moved from development to commercialization, resulting in fewer milestone payments and supply-related sales. 

For now, Arcturus remains unprofitable due to rising R&D expenses related to the clinical trials. However, net loss improved to $29.1 million in Q4 from $30.0 million in the prior-year period. For the full year, net loss improved to $65.8 million, compared to $80.9 million in 2024. At the end of the quarter, it had $232.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. The company anticipates that this cash will finance its operations until the second quarter of 2028. Arcturus thinks that the start of the 12-week Phase II cystic fibrosis study, regulatory alignment for ARCT-810, and sustained success across its vaccination initiatives will drive value creation in the coming years.

A High-Risk, High-Reward Bet

Arcturus Therapeutics fits perfectly into Wood’s investment strategy, which focuses on disruptive innovation, notably in genomics, AI, and next-generation healthcare. However, investors should be aware that the company is not yet profitable. Its future is greatly dependent on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and funding conditions. 

Arcturus' focus on precision medicine, innovative delivery technologies, and long-term clinical achievements qualifies it as the type of early-stage, high-risk, high-reward biotech story that Cathie Wood is betting on. 

Wall Street Expects ARCT Stock to Skyrocket

Overall, Wall Street rates ARCT stock a “Moderate Buy.” Out of the 13 analysts covering the stock, nine rate it a “Strong Buy” and four rate it a “Hold.” The average target price of $18.33 suggests the stock can rally as much as 140% over current levels. Plus, the high target price of $25 proposes upside potential of 227% over the next 12 months. 

While the upside may seem far-fetched, ARCT stock already reached a 52-week high of $24.17 back on Oct. 21, 2025.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Sushree Mohanty did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 170.92 +5.75 +3.48%
Nvidia Corp
META 559.79 +23.41 +4.36%
Meta Platforms Inc
TSLA 364.46 +9.18 +2.58%
Tesla Inc
ARKG 25.73 +0.91 +3.67%
Ark Genomic Revolution ETF
$SPX 6,434.49 +90.77 +1.43%
S&P 500 Index
AMD 198.35 +2.31 +1.18%
Adv Micro Devices
ARCT 7.41 +0.51 +7.39%
Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd
MRNA 48.13 -0.10 -0.21%
Moderna Inc

Most Popular News

An image of Donald Trump pointing to the crowd in front of an American flag background_ Image by Jonah Elkowitz via Shutterstock_ 1
Trump Says Micron Is One of the 'Hottest' Stocks. Does That Make MU a Buy Here?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Bond Yields Fall on Fading Rate-Hike Bets, U.S. Jobs Data and Powell’s Remarks Awaited
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Micron Stock Cools Off — Is MU Now Too Cheap to Ignore?
Boeing Co_ plane-by Wirestock via iStock 4
Boeing Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 5
Meta Platforms Just Made Entergy a Top Stock to Buy... and It Pays a 2.49% Dividend
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.