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What You Need To Know Ahead of Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ameriprise Financial Inc location-by APN Photography via Shutterstock
Ameriprise Financial Inc location-by APN Photography via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $40 billion, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) is a diversified financial services firm that provides financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions to individual and institutional clients across the United States and globally. It operates through segments including Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Retirement & Protection Solutions.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast AMP to report an adjusted operating EPS of $10.42, a growth of 9.7% from $9.50 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post an adjusted operating EPS of $41.74, up 6.1% from $39.34 in fiscal 2025. In addition, adjusted operating EPS is anticipated to grow 8.7% year-over-year to $45.37 in fiscal 2027. 

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Shares of Ameriprise Financial have dropped 8.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX15.4% increase and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLFmarginal decrease over the same period.

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Shares of Ameriprise Financial rose 4.3% on Jan. 29 after it reported strong Q4 2025 results, with adjusted operating EPS jumping 16% to a record $10.83 and full-year EPS rising 14% to $39.29. Investors were encouraged by robust business momentum, including a record $1.7 trillion in assets under management (up 11%), 10% revenue growth to $4.9 billion, and a strong 27% pretax operating margin. 

Analysts' consensus view on the stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, four recommend "Strong Buy," two have a  "Moderate Buy," seven "Holds," and one gives a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target is $567.64, suggesting a potential upside of 29.2% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 48.55 +0.19 +0.39%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
AMP 436.38 -2.05 -0.47%
Ameriprise Financial Services
$SPX 6,447.20 +103.48 +1.63%
S&P 500 Index

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