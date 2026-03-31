What You Need To Know Ahead of Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Release

With a market cap of around $40 billion , Ameriprise Financial, Inc. ( AMP ) is a diversified financial services firm that provides financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions to individual and institutional clients across the United States and globally. It operates through segments including Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Retirement & Protection Solutions.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast AMP to report an adjusted operating EPS of $10.42 , a growth of 9.7% from $9.50 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post an adjusted operating EPS of $41.74, up 6.1% from $39.34 in fiscal 2025 . In addition, adjusted operating EPS is anticipated to grow 8.7% year-over-year to $45.37 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial have dropped 8.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 15.4% increase and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) marginal decrease over the same period.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial rose 4.3% on Jan. 29 after it reported strong Q4 2025 results , with adjusted operating EPS jumping 16% to a record $10.83 and full-year EPS rising 14% to $39.29. Investors were encouraged by robust business momentum, including a record $1.7 trillion in assets under management (up 11%), 10% revenue growth to $4.9 billion, and a strong 27% pretax operating margin.