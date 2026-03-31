What to Expect From Tractor Supply's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Company ( TSCO ) is a rural lifestyle retailer that provides a comprehensive range of products, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal care, alongside hardware, truck, towing accessories, power tools, and seasonal clothing. Valued at a market cap of $23.9 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 21.

Before this event, analysts expect this rural lifestyle retailer to report a profit of $0.34 per share , in line with the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. Its earnings of $0.43 per share in the previous quarter fell short of the forecasted figure by 6.5%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TSCO to report a profit of $2.18 per share, up 5.8% from $2.06 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 10.6% year-over-year to $2.41 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of TSCO have decreased 14.1% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.7% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 9.4% uptick over the same time period.

On Jan. 29, shares of TSCO plunged 7.6% after the company reported Q4 2025 results . Its EPS of $0.43 declined 2.3% from the year-ago quarter, missing analyst expectations by 6.5%. Investor sentiment was further jittered by higher costs and margin pressure, as SG&A expenses climbed 6% to $1.07 billion and operating income dropped 6.5% to $297.7 million. However, its top line increased 3.3% year-over-year to $3.9 billion.